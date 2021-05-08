INDIANA
Assault
Dennis Shank, 42, of Ligonier, was held Thursday in Indiana County Jail to face charges that he assaulted Monica Velez on April 3 at 350 S. Fifth St.
Velez told Indiana Borough police that they argued over her plan to leave the residence to pick up her children while Shank demanded that she give him a ride to a friend’s residence in Butler, Butler County.
According to the charges, Velez said Shank put her in a headlock and threw her to the ground outside the house. Shank forced Velez into the house, blocked her way when she tried to leave, then pulled her hair and choked her, police reported. Minutes later when Velez climbed in her car and tried to drive away, Shank stood in her path until she “lurched the car forward causing it to make contact with him.” Shank then tore a windshield wiper from the car, cracked the windshield and cracked the side mirror housing, police said.
Police filed charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court, then arrested him Thursday morning and took him before District Judge Susanne Steffee for preliminary arraignment. Steffee set bond at $50,000. Online court records show a preliminary hearing is set for May 20 in Clymer District Court.
DUI
Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus police charged Ronald Wiggins, of Fort Mill, S.C., with driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop at 9:41 p.m. March 4 on the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, court records show. Wiggins, 21, tested positive for marijuana use, according to a complaint filed April 16. A hearing is set for May 20 in Indiana District Court.
o o o
Karthik Suvarna, of Medlar Drive, White Township, was charged Monday by Indiana Borough police with DUI stemming from a one-car wreck early April 10 in downtown Indiana.
Officer Zachary Newell reported in a criminal complaint that Suvarna, 26, was at the wheel of an eastbound car that hit a pole when he attempted to turn from Philadelphia to North Fifth Street. Suvarna displayed signs of inebriation at the scene, failed a series of field sobriety tests then tested positive for alcohol (0.160 percent blood-alcohol content), according to court papers.
A hearing has been scheduled for June 17 before Indiana District Judge Guy Haberl.
Dorm room damaged
IUP student Charles White smoked pot in his Putt Hall dorm room early April 24, then tossed the burning blunt into a trash can and caused a smoke blaze that rendered his suite uninhabitable, according to campus police.
Police learned of the fire when someone in the room called the dispatch center to report it, and said it had been extinguished, according to court papers. Officers found the third-floor hallway clouded with smoke, then carried a fire extinguisher into the room and sprayed the trash can four times before the items in it stopped smoldering, Officer Jesse Verdill reported.
White and his companions, Antonio Clinkscales and David Jansen, first denied smoking marijuana in the suite, but White then admitted that he put the burning joint in the trash after officers noted that the smoke detector in the kitchen had been masked with a brown grocery bag — a common measure taken to prevent a fire alarm due to pot smoking, Verdill wrote. A campus maintenance official told police that it cost $991.78 for IUP to repair the damage to White’s dorm room.
Officers charged White, 19, with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, tampering with fire apparatus and possession of drug paraphernalia (a component of a bong found in the trash can) and a summary count of underage drinking. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17 in Indiana District Court.