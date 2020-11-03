INDIANA
Weapons charge
Indiana Borough police discovered Adrian Fisher, of Johnstown, in possession of a pistol without a conceal-carry permit at 11 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop on the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, according to a report.
Officers said Fisher, 23, was held at Indiana County Jail to await preliminary arraignment on a charge of carrying a firearm without a permit.
District Judge Guy Haberl released Fisher on recognizance on Saturday and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 12 in Indiana District Court.
Citations
Erik Beswick, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student from East McKeesport, Allegheny County, was held at Indiana County Jail after police found him intoxicated at 4:40 a.m. Saturday on the back porch of a residence along the 500 block of School Street, according to a report.
Officers cited Beswick, 18, with underage drinking and public drunkenness.
o o o
Borough officers cited Sydney Speicher, of Midway, Washington County, with underage drinking at 12:19 a.m. Sunday after police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a residence along the 200 block of Rice Avenue. Police said Speicher, 18, was sent to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Vandalism
Two Loyalhanna residents were suspected of damaging a window and a screen on a storm door at 8:37 p.m. Sunday at property owned by FYPM Holdings at 1401 Latrobe Derry Road, state police reported.
Troopers at Kiski Valley set the damage at $300. Charges have not yet been filed.