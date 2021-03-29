Indiana
Drug possession
Indiana Borough police charged Summer Marana, 21, of Saltsburg, with a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia possession in a complaint filed March 16 at Blairsville District Court. Marana was found in possession of contraband at 12:15 a.m. March 10 during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Water Street, police said. A hearing is set for April 7 before Judge Robert Bell.
White Township
DUI
State police charged Robert Anderson, 54, of Indiana, with driving under the influence and one summary traffic offense stemming from a traffic stop at 12:38 a.m. Feb. 3 in a criminal complaint filed Tuesday at Homer City District Court.
A hearing has been set for April 27 before Judge Susanne Steffee.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Neighborhood tiff
Two neighbors along Candice Drive near Bradenville engaged in a dispute over some mailboxes at 3:07 p.m. March 16, according to state police at Kiski Valley.
Troopers said Robert Rockwell moved Norman Black’s mailbox, swore at him and made derogatory comments.
Rockwell, 78, was cited with a summary count of disorderly conduct, to which he pleaded not guilty and was directed to appear April 27 for a summary trial before Judge Mark Bilik in Bradenville District Court.
Assault
State police said two staff workers at Torrance State Hospital — a Johnstown man, 25, and a 33-year-old man from Castle Shannon, Allegheny County — were set upon by a 25-year-old Pittsburgh man committed to the hospital for treatment.
The employees were assaulted at 3:43 p.m. Thursday, police said.
The suspect has not yet been charged.
Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
Drug offense
A 31-year-old Punxsutawney man was found in possession of unspecified drugs and related items at 6:20 p.m. March 22 at 112 Beyer Ave., state police reported.
Online records show no charges have been filed.