CLEARFIELD — A motorist from Maryland was jailed Tuesday after leading state police on a high-speed chase over 42 miles of Interstate 80.
State troopers from Clearfield pursued Frederick Walls Jr., of Columbia, Md., in the east bound lanes of Clearfield and Centre counties after first clocking him at 104 mph at 7:12 p.m., according to a report.
Investigators said Walls, 22, was driving a stolen car. The chase reached 130 mph, police reported.
Troopers deployed spiked sticks on the road to flatten the car’s tires and slow the chase, then forced the car off the road.
Walls was held on $25,000 bond and was charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property and fleeing from police, a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and 116 traffic tickets.
Walls faces a preliminary hearing on March 17.