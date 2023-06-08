Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said Tuesday that Indiana County has ordered 55 portable radios, 25 car radios and six base radios for a countywide police network.
That network linking municipal police departments across the county was funded with a $581,566 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant.
That grant went to Indiana Borough, which provided an umbrella for other departments to take part in the network.
Schawl provided an update at Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council meeting about the police radios, said contract talks are ongoing with the borough police officers’ union, and said his officers will provide an escort for Friday’s 5 p.m. Starlit Night parade from Summit Church via Philadelphia and Sixth streets to Mack Park.
As described by the church on its website, “Starlit Night is an elegant parade experience for individuals with special needs, ages 15 (and up). This year attendees will be the STAR in the parade of cars on Philadelphia Street. Then, at the fairgrounds, they’ll enjoy an evening outdoors full of surprises, live music, dancing, dinner, and a drive down the red carpet.”
That was one of many events up and coming in the days ahead, as also were discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Solicitor Patrick Dougherty urged borough residents to accompany the Indiana Area High School baseball team as it continues its bid for a PIAA championship later today.
On Monday, as the solicitor pointed out, the Indiana Area Indians won their first state playoff game, 2-1, over PIAA District 3 champion East Pennsboro. Now, the Indians prepare to head for Mount Aloysius College, 7373 Admiral Peary Highway, Cresson, to take on PIAA District 6 champion Bellefonte Area in a 4:30 p.m. contest.
The Indians are scheduled to leave for Mount Aloysius at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, as has been discussed at multiple council meetings, with multiple speakers both pro and con, the first Indiana Pride Festival will take place in IRMC Park.
As organizers posted on Facebook, their goal “is to create a more inclusive space where people can hang out, make friends, and dance their hearts out.”
In addition to the drag show hosted by the AutHaus LGBTQIA+ group that has prompted comments at recent meetings, organizers said there will be live music, craft and art vendors, dancing and food.
As was mentioned once again Tuesday by Jennifer Dunsmore, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania assistant vice president and IUP’s non-voting representative on council, a special session for members of the community to provide input on IUP’s long-range facilities master plan update will take place Tuesday, June 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the PNC Room of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
In his report for Council’s Community Development Committee, Councilman Dr. Ben Ford said the borough has removed a blighted garage, demolished with American Rescue Plan funds.
In his report, Council President Dr. Peter Broad said the calendar will have to be tweaked in July.
He said council will not meet on its regular night, the first Tuesday, in July, because of Independence Day, but will hold its next voting meeting a week later, on July 11.
