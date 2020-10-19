Area law enforcement agencies have released the following reports of department activity for September:
State police, Ebensburg
State troopers serving parts of Cambria County, including the townships that border the eastern edge of Indiana County, responded to 593 incidents last month, according to a report. Criminal investigators received 58 reports of offenses, cleared 50 cases and arrested 50 suspects, Sgt. Michael Sbardella reported.
Troopers patrolling the highways of the area investigated 25 accidents that resulted in one death and injuries to 12 people. Police said four of the accidents were the result of driving under the influence.
The Ebensburg-based troopers arrested 10 motorists for DUI, issued 511 tickets and wrote 257 warnings last month. They assisted 15 drivers and performed 84 truck inspections.
Homer City Borough police
Officers of the Homer City police department logged 18 incidents in September including six traffic stops, two borough ordinance violations, two cases of criminal mischief, two calls to assist paramedics, an animal complaint, a domestic dispute, one theft report, security for one high school football game and one DUI checkpoint.
The department issued five traffic citations carrying $612 of fines for the borough, Police Chief Anthony Jellison reported to council this week.