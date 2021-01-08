Several area law enforcement agencies have released the following summaries of activity in December:
State police, Indiana
Troopers at the Indiana station in White Township received 1,736 calls for service in December, Lt. Joseph Loughran reported.
Criminal investigators answered 198 reports of offenses, determined that 15 were unfounded, cleared 122 cases and arrested 128 suspects.
On the area highways, patrol troopers investigated 98 crashes in December, which resulted in 25 injuries and two fatalities.
Troopers found five of the accidents, but neither of the fatal wrecks, were the result of impaired driving. They charged 31 motorists with driving under the influence, and issued 684 tickets and 284 warnings last month.
Police assisted 118 motorists and conducted 30 commercial vehicle inspections.
State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement
Agents answered 88 complaints last month, issued 20 letters of violation and 27 written warnings and arrested 15 people on unspecified charges, according to Sgt. Shawn Fischer, the district office commander.
The agents last month cited Indi Beverage Company with the purchase of malt or brewed beverages from an importing distributor after the distributor license had expired, and with the sale of alcoholic beverages after the distributor license expired.
The BLCE District No. 7 office in Punxsutawney enforces the state liquor code in Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield, Armstrong and five other counties in the region.
Homer City Borough police
Officers logged 52 incidents in November and December, including 11 traffic stops, five harassment complaints and five requests to perform traffic control, according to a report presented this week to the borough council by Chief Anthony Jellison.
Officers answered three requests for information, investigated three borough ordinance violations, received three “be on the lookout” alerts, twice assisted paramedics, responded to two domestic disputes and answered two noise complaints.
Single incidents of 16 other matters, such as a call for the K-9 unit, football game security, a vehicle-pedestrian accident, a welfare check and a sexual assault also were listed on the report.
State police, Ebensburg
Troopers at the state police station in Cambria County received 586 calls for service in December, Sgt. Michael Sbardella reported.
Criminal investigators arrested 30 people and closed 30 cases. The division investigated 47 reports of offenses over the month,
Patrol officers on the roads and highways of the county, including the townships bordering Indiana County, responded to 35 traffic accidents that left nine people injured.
Police said one accident was the result of impaired driving, and charged four motorists with driving under the influence. The troopers also issued 74 traffic tickets and 95 warnings, performed 35 commercial vehicle inspections and assisted 23 motorists.