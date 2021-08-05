The following area law enforcement agencies have released statistical summaries of their departments’ activities in July:
HOMER CITY BOROUGH POLICE
Calls for service increased from 40 in May to 47 in June and 59 in July, a concerning number for a municipal police department, Chief Anthony Jellison reported to the borough council.
Over the month, Homer City officers conducted nine traffic stops; investigated four reports of fraud, four cases of criminal mischief and four borough ordinance violations; responded four times to assist other police departments, three times to assist the fire department and once to assist an ambulance crew; answered three medical calls; handled two animal complaints, two parking complaints, two public relations matters, two personal welfare inquiries and two security checks; logged one report each of disorderly conduct, fireworks, domestic dispute, civil complaint, suspicious activity, suspicious person, suspicious vehicle, theft, harassment, public drunkenness, identity theft, mental health problems and neighbor dispute; received one “be on the look out” report; answered one request for information and responded once for traffic control. The department accepted one matter of lost and found property.
STATE POLICE, INDIANA
State police at Troop A, Indiana, reported 1,802 incidents in July, including 357 reports of criminal offenses, 349 reports that such offenses were founded, with 106 criminal offenses cleared and 108 criminal arrests.
Troopers handled 66 crashes, none fatal, four involving hit-and-run driving, with 26 injuries, and seven crashes related to driving under the influence, and 38 people arrested for DUI.
There were 707 traffic citations issued in July, 283 warnings given out, 11 citations for seat belt violations, one for a child safety seat violation, assistance given to 26 motorists and 39 commercial motor vehicles inspected.