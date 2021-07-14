The following area law enforcement agencies have released reports of activity during June.
STATE POLICE, INDIANA
Troopers at the state police station in White Township answered 1,440 calls for service in June including 146 reports of criminal offenses.
Criminal investigators ruled nine of the complaints unfounded, cleared 97 cases and arrested 110 people, according to the report.
On the highways of Indiana County, patrol troopers responded to 76 traffic accidents that resulted in injuries to 32 people.
Police linked three of the accidents to impaired driving, and arrested 21 motorists for DUI during the month.
Troopers issued 490 citations and 241 warnings, assisted 20 drivers and inspected 44 commercial vehicles.
STATE POLICE, EBENSBURG
State police serving central Cambria County and the townships along the eastern edge of Indiana County responded to 647 calls during June.
Troopers in the criminal division received 91 complaints, determined one was unfounded, cleared 49 cases and filed charges against 29 people.
Highway patrol officers investigated 26 accidents that resulted in one death and 18 injuries. Police said four wrecks including the fatal crash were blamed on drunken driving.
Troopers arrested 10 motorists for DUI, wrote 321 tickets, gave 120 warnings, assisted 15 motorists and conducted 24 commercial vehicle inspections.
HOMER CITY BOROUGH POLICE
Officers of the Homer City police department logged 45 complaints, or incidents, during June, according to Chief Anthony Jellison’s report.
Among the calls were seven requests for information, four traffic control assignments, four incidents of disorderly conduct, three traffic details associated with the fire department, two domestic disputes, two traffic stops, two medical cases, two “public relations” matters, two security checks, two calls to assist other police departments and one each: burglary, threats, lost-and-found, harassment, suspicious vehicle, suspicious person, theft, ordinance violation, child welfare report, road complaint, noise complaint, fugitive, disabled vehicle and parking complaint.
Police arrested one person, a 29-year-old man suspected of burglary, theft and criminal trespass.
And the department issued one parking ticket with a fine of $10 last month.