CORSICA — A Jefferson County woman has been listed missing almost five weeks since she last was seen in the area.
Shannon Gray, 43, of Howe Road, was last known to be in the Corsica area at 2 a.m. Feb. 6, accompanied by three pit bull dogs and Michael Francis and Jeremy Francis, both of Albany. N.Y., according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Gray stands 5-feet-7, weighs about 140 and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Troopers said anyone with recent information about Gray should phone the Punxsutawney station at (814) 938-0510.