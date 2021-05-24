GILPIN TOWNSHIP — A search continued Sunday evening for a Punxsutawney man who was missing after reportedly going swimming in the Allegheny River Saturday morning.
An acquaintance told state police at Kittanning that he, Nathan “Nate” Lauer and another individual drank through Friday night into early Saturday at a camp along Upper Allegheny Drive in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County.
The acquaintance said he saw Lauer, 38, swimming in the Allegheny at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The acquaintance went to bed for a while, then woke up to find Lauer and that other individual were nowhere to be found.
State police said that other individual was found, but said that he hadn’t taken Lauer home.
On Sunday, the Gilpin Township K-9 unit, Pennsylvania State Police Aviation and divers were used to scan the section of the Allegheny where Lauer was last seen, but without success.
According to a flier shared on Facebook, Lauer has blond hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He is likely wearing only black shorts and black sneakers, and has no money, the flier states. It said Lauer’s phone is going to voicemail.
Those who have seen Lauer or who have information on his whereabouts are asked to contact state police at (724) 543-2011.
The Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this report.