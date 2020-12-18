EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police are on the lookout for a mobile home dweller who, they say, left seven dogs and a bird in a trailer, padlocked one door and nailed shut the other.
Troopers broke into the mobile home at 1252 Route 711 just before 11 a.m. Thursday and found the animals alone amid dog waste scattered throughout the trailer, according to a report.
A strong, foul odor wafted from the windows, police said.
Investigators didn’t say how long the animals may have been left unattended.
A representative of the Indiana County Humane Society took the dogs — all pugs — and the bird from the mobile home while troopers began a yet unfruitful effort to find the suspect.
Troopers were sent to the site to check on a tip from animal welfare officials in Westmoreland County who had information that the dogs were being neglected.