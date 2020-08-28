State police at the Indiana station said they are seeking to identify a man and woman who are suspects in an Aug. 15 retail theft at the Lowe’s along Ben Franklin Road South in White Township.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a total of $746.90 worth of merchandise was stolen, including a Craftsman 2200-watt generator and various household items.
A state police news release said the couple walked through various aisles with the male suspect being seen exiting the Lowe’s garden center without paying for the merchandise.
Following the 11:45 a.m. theft, Greenfield said, “The suspects departed in (a) dark blue 2009 Chrysler Town & Country minivan bearing Michigan registration EFW6016.”
The minivan had a spare wheel/tire strapped to its roof, with black wheels on the rear driver’s side and front passenger side.
Anyone with tips are asked to call Trooper Michael Duddy at (724) 357-1960.