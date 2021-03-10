State police in western Pennsylvania have opened a search for a Shelocta man who was reported missing this morning.
Subject of the search is Jose Garza Sr., 68, who last was seen at 9:30 a.m. in White Township.
Police believe Garza may have driven his light gray 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee to the Beaver Falls, Beaver County, area.
Garza’s car has license plane 79272PD and has a Pittsburgh Steelers sticker in the rear passenger-side window.
Garza stands about 5-feet-10, weighs 215, wears glasses and has gray hair and brown eyes. He wore a black T-shirt, blue sweatpants and black sneakers when he was last seen.
Foul play is not suspected in his disappearance. Police asked anyone with information about Garza to phone the Indiana station at (724) 357-1960.