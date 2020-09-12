A Saltsburg man has been charged with toting a cache of suspected fentanyl in a safe in his car last month in Indiana.
State troopers halted a car driven by Monty Smith, 36, for traffic violations Aug. 31 near Philadelphia and Fourth streets, according to a report.
Inside the car, troopers found seven packages of Suboxone, 19 stamp bags that contained white powder, a plastic straw with residue and two smartphones in the center console; and a digital scale and digital combination safe in the trunk.
Armed with a search warrant, investigators discovered 677 stamps bags with the powerful painkiller fentanyl and $7,880 cash inside the safe.
Smith was released by police as the investigation began, and so far has eluded law enforcement officers seeking to arrest him on charges filed four days after the traffic stop.
Investigators said Smith is White, stands 5-feet-7, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
He has been charged with a felony count of intent to deliver drugs, misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia and three summary traffic violations.