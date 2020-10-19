An Indiana University of Pennsylvania student is dead, an Indiana Area Senior High School student is in jail, a Philadelphia man continues to elude police and two other unidentified men also remain at large following a drug-related shooting early Saturday near the IUP campus, investigators said today.
Indiana Borough police on Saturday charged Isabella Edmonds, 17, of Shelly Drive, White Township, and Isaiah Moore, 20, in connection with the death of Jaedyn Wright, 20, of Pittsburgh. Wright was majoring in communication media at IUP.
The suspects phoned 911 to send help for Wright in the parking lot of the Carriage House apartments complex as they fled the area, police reported in charging documents. Efforts by police and paramedics to revive Wright when they arrived at 4:07 a.m. failed; he died at Indiana Regional Medical Center at 4:37 a.m., the county coroner’s office said.
According to police, the shooting took place just beyond the range of security cameras at the apartment complex, but the surveillance system captured images of the suspects as they entered and left the building and visited an apartment that police late searched with a warrant.
Complex managers identified Moore from the video footage, and a tenant in the complex said Edmonds, known as “Izzy,” had been living with Moore in the apartment.
Borough police picked up Edmonds as she walked on Oakland Avenue a few hours after the shooting, and wrote the charges against her and Moore based on her account of the shooting.
Edmonds — a senior at Indiana Senior High — told police that she and one of the three other suspects, described by police as a Black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, had earlier bought marijuana from Wright, and that Moore talked about robbing Wright to get more pot.
The camera showed Edmonds and the suspects walking in and out of the building, going to Wright’s car in the parking lot and back to Apartment C116 in Carriage House.
The video showed Moore and one of the other men exiting the building again while Edmonds and the third man stood inside the door.
“At 4:01 a.m. the female appears to look out the window and becomes alarmed. She runs toward Apt. C116 and the male opened the door for Moore. The third suspect … is seen walking outside toward Oakland Avenue,” Detective John Scherf wrote in the complaint.
Edmonds told police she saw the suspect who wore a “bull jacket” pull out a gun and saw the muzzle flash outside the vehicle on the driver’s side, heard the sound of a gunshot and saw Wright fall out of the car. Moore was seated in the passenger seat of the car, Edmonds told police.
“Edmonds advised that after the shooting, she ran out the front door of Carriage House along with Moore and the male suspect in the hooded sweatshirt.”
Edmonds told police that Moore decided to call 911 for an ambulance, according to the charges.
Although not accused of pulling the trigger, Edmonds was charged with a general felony count of homicide, as she “was engaged as an accomplice in the perpetration of a felony which resulted in the death of another person,” police wrote.
Edmonds was taken before District Judge Christopher Welch for preliminary arraignment and was held without bond at the Indiana County Jail. A week away from turning 18, she has been charged as an adult, police said.
Welch issued a warrant for Moore’s arrest.
Both are charged with homicide, robbery, theft and conspiracy-related counts.
Investigators released surveillance photos of the two unidentified suspects and followed leads generated during the weekend,
“Moore is still wanted,” Chief Justin Shawl said this morning. “Police are still actively pursuing this investigation and we hope to bring closure to the community in short order.”
Police said they have no belief that the suspects pose any further danger to the community in general.
Schawl said state police, Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus police, the Indiana County district attorney’s office and other agencies have taken part in the investigation and search for suspects.