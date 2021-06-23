Narcotics investigators on Tuesday seized a variety of chemicals and equipment used in the manufacture of methamphetamine from an apartment complex at 439 East Pike, White Township.
State troopers from Indiana responded to a tip about a possible meth lab about 8 a.m., discovered evidence of a meth-making operation, and summoned specialists from a regional team to secure the chemicals and evidence.
The drug agents brought trucks with heavy duty containers to the scene, set up a table in the parking lot and inventoried each item of contraband taken from the suspect’s residence.
The suspect, a 47-year-old man, would be charged based on results of the investigation, according to a trooper at the scene. The investigator described the operation as “about the same” as many others uncovered by troopers the past few years in Indiana County.
Troopers from the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team seized three “one-pot” labs, an acid generator and related items, according to a news release issued later. They “safely processed, inventoried, and collected the contraband without incident,” Trooper Cliff Greenfield reported.
Several felony charges could be filed based on laboratory analysis of the evidence, including operating a methamphetamine laboratory and illegal dumping of methamphetamine waste, possession of liquefied ammonia gas and precursors and chemicals; manufacturing a controlled substance, and criminal use of communication facility.
“Troopers encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify their local law enforcement agency,” Greenfield said. “Anonymous reports may be made via the toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line” at (877) 726-6378.