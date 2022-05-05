Clymer Borough police will begin enforcing borough grass and trash ordinances more strictly starting next week, according to Clymer Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel.
Schrenkel said during a borough council meeting Wednesday that residents who leave grass or trash unattended could face fines.
“I just want to remind everybody that the police department will start enforcing ordinance No. 277, and everybody must keep their grass cut,” Schrenkel said. “I did a preliminary drive around town, and there’s a lot of places where grass hasn’t been cut.”
Schrenkel said that residents who violate the grass ordinance will get one notice, and after the second notice, they will receive daily fines until the violation is resolved.
Residents could also face fines for leaving out trash cans and trash bags for too long.
“Trash cans need to be removed from the street 24 hours after the trash has been picked up,” Schrenkel said. “And bags of trash cannot go out until 24 hours before pickup.”
In other news Wednesday, borough council members unanimously approved two motions by council Vice President Steph Brilhart to pass Resolution No. 2022-2 and Policy No. 02-2022, which pertained to worker’s compensation for fire department workers and a borough employee clothing allowance, respectively.
Resolution No. 2022-2 provided that all active firefighters will be covered by the borough’s worker’s compensation insurance. Social members will not be covered.
“A social member is anyone who does not fight fire that participates in raising funds for the fire company,” said Clymer Fire Department Chief John Gromley.
Policy No. 02-2022 granted a clothing allowance of $200 per fiscal year for full-time Clymer Borough employees.
Clymer’s annual spring cleanup, through the Great American Cleanup Program, filled four 40-yard dumpsters with trash to haul out of the borough, Schrenkel said.
“Every year, we have a spring cleanup where we bring in Dumpsters from waste management,” Schrenkel explained, “and our Clymer Borough residents have the ability to use those Dumpsters to get rid of their trash. They get one load for free, and they can purchase some vouchers and things.”
Also Wednesday, Schrenkel read the mayor’s report for May, accounting for:
• $785.51 in parking meter revenue
• $0 in state police fines
• $1,114.98 in magistrate and clerk of courts fines
• $100 in parking meter fines
• $900 from Marion Center Borough service
Borough council members also listed a number of upcoming items and events:
• Clymer is holding the annual police memorial service for fallen officers at 11 a.m. May 12 at Tate Park, a memorial park for veterans.
• A second police car for Clymer Borough Police will arrive May 31 at Tri-Star Motors.
• Mayor Christina King officially notified borough council that she intends to perform civil marriage ceremonies, which she is empowered to do under state law.
• Parks are up and running, and restrooms are open.
• Schrenkel is working on amending ordinance No. 128, Dogs Running at Large, and plans to have a rough draft ready to review during the borough’s next committee meeting.