State police have renewed an appeal for drivers to be cautious when sharing the streets with school buses.
Along with the plea for awareness, troopers also are reminding drivers of traffic laws concerning school buses and the penalties provided for motorists found in violation.
In a report released Friday, police cited statistics showing a dramatic drop in prosecution of school bus traffic laws in 2020 from 2019, but the figures are tempered by the acknowledgment that three months of school bus traffic vanished from the roads because of the state-ordered closings of all Pennsylvania schools during the coronavirus pandemic from mid-March through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Across Pennsylvania this year, troopers have cited 94 drivers for school bus law violations, compared to 237 in 2019.
In Indiana, Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, the Troop A service area, police have written up seven drivers this year, a drop from 14 citations issued last year, according to police statistics.
“School bus safety is a community effort and troopers would like to remind motorists of their duties when approaching a school bus with red signal lights flashing and stop arm activated,” police advised in a news release.
Fines of $250 and license suspensions of 60 days can be imposed upon conviction.
Police sometimes monitor areas where school officials or bus drivers report high levels of noncompliance with the safety rules, according to the report.
In Indiana County, troopers responded to escort 75 school buses in trouble areas last year. That figure has fallen to 32, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
An escort is logged “when a trooper follows a school bus along its route while proactively monitoring the route for violations,” Greenfield said.
State law requires drivers to give 10 feet of clearance to a bus that is stopped with its warning lights and side signal arms activated.
Motorists are to watch for children who have alighted from a bus to reach a place of safety before they may proceed.
The law applies to drivers approaching an intersection from all directions while a school bus is stopped with the flashing red lights and stop sign arm activated.
An exception to the requirement to stop is provided only for motorists traveling the opposite direction on a highway divided by physical barriers such as concrete median walls, guide rails or grassy medians.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation offers overviews of school bus safety guidelines and traffic laws on its website.