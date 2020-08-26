State police charged Sandra Doak, of East Brown Street, with theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, access device fraud and tampering with records in a complaint filed before District Judge Susanne Steffee in Homer City District Court.
Investigators said Doak, 61, disguised the thefts by changing computer records of checks written on the practice’s account, after printing checks written to her name by changing the “Pay to the Order Of” entry to the names of actual clients of the medical practice.
Some of the money was stolen by way of payments for Doak’s expenses on the medical practice credit card account.
The investigation was opened April 1, when one of Klain’s partners in the practice asked state police to check into theft of money. Doak worked as the practice manager with duties of paying the practice’s bills and writing checks. Payments requiring no co-signers were made from one computer for the company, according to the charges.
Trooper Philip Dern wrote in charging documents that search warrants allowed police to scour Doak's accounts with PNC Bank, PSECU and S&T Bank and that the audit found losses exceeding $500,000.
“Unauthorized checks were found to have been written by Doak totaling over $14,000, including checks to Walt Disney World and other banks for credit card debt payments,” Dern reported. “Unauthorized credit card transactions totaled over $25,000, including Pitt Panther Football Tickets, TicketMaster Concert Tickets and charges to Walt Disney World.”
Doak was taken before Steffee for preliminary arraignment at 9 a.m. Tuesday and was freed to await a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8, according to online court records.