Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges handed down sentences Friday in 16 cases involving driving under the influence, as well as drug possession in some cases.
Among the stiffest penalties was a term of one to seven years in a state correctional institution, as well as fines and costs, handed to Ernest L. Benham, 59, of Marion Center, who had been awaiting a day of judgment before Judge Michael T. Clark for more than two years.
On May 23, almost two years to the day after he was involved in an incident in Center Township, Benham entered a guilty plea to a third-degree felony count of a fourth or subsequent incident of driving under the influence of a high rate of alcohol.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Benham also pleaded guilty to summary counts of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.02 or greater while his license was suspended; disregarding a traffic lane; careless driving; failure to stop and give aid or information; and involvement in an accident causing damage to property.
The property in question was a traffic sign near the Sheetz along U.S. Route 119 South just outside Homer City.
Manzi said Benham drove to the convenience store while intoxicated, to wait for his sister to arrive and drive him home.
Instead, after Benham stayed in his car for a period of time, drawing the attention of a Sheetz employee.
So, the district attorney said, Benham drove away from the store and hit a traffic sign close by.
Security video found that Benham drove his car back to Sheetz where he attempted to replace a flat tire.
State police from Troop A, Indiana, arrived thereafter and found that Benham was intoxicated.
Manzi said a test of a blood sample found Benham had a blood alcohol level of 0.135.
Among other DUI sentences Friday, Clark sent Donald L. Kosek, 57, of Heilwood, to a state correctional institution for one to five years and revoked his probation in a 2019 case.
He sent Ronald L. Maines, 64, of Sykesville, to a state correctional institution for two to five years.
He also sent to Indiana County Jail:
• Lamaar A. McKamey, 43, of Pittsburgh, for 11½ months to five years.
• Thomas L. Collier, 36, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for 90 days to five years.
• Cody T. Williams, 25, of Cherry Tree, and Beverly I. Stewart, 38, of Clymer, each for 72 hours to six months.
• Michael C. Link, 35, of Indiana, for 48 hours to six months.
• Anna M. McCugh, 27, of Windber, for five days to six months, then she was paroled forthwith.
He sentenced Nathan R. Charles, 29, of Strongstown, to five years’ probation but with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
He also sentenced Judd Hoza, 44, of Ligonier, to 150 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, at the start of six months’ probation.
He also sentenced Sierra J. Mann, 21, of Altoona; Robert S. Anderson, 56, of White Township; and Hannah L. Schultz, 22, of Apollo, each to six months’ probation, but in each case with only 20 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Seth T. Ellis, 25, of Twin Rocks, and Tawnya M. Palermo, 49, of Blairsville, each also were sentenced to six months’ probation but only will serve 10 days apiece on house arrest.
Clark also sentenced Alysha S. Castellar, 28, of White Township, to six months’ probation but with no electronic restriction.