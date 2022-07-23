Court gavel 2

Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges handed down sentences Friday in 16 cases involving driving under the influence, as well as drug possession in some cases.

Among the stiffest penalties was a term of one to seven years in a state correctional institution, as well as fines and costs, handed to Ernest L. Benham, 59, of Marion Center, who had been awaiting a day of judgment before Judge Michael T. Clark for more than two years.

Tags