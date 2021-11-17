NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Three York residents are being held in the Armstrong County Jail on charges stemming from a two-vehicle reportable crash on Nov. 10 at 5:20 p.m. on the Graff Bridge carrying Route 422 through North Buffalo Township.
State police at Kittanning said the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Alezea Pagan, 20, of York, was actively fleeing police in a vehicle pursuit and sideswiped a vehicle driven by David Cramer, 43, of Homer City.
Cramer’s vehicle went out of control and struck a concrete medial barrier. Cramer’s passengers were identified as Brandon Cramer, 20, of Shelocta, and Olga Davis, 51, of York.
Troopers said no injuries occurred in the crash, but Alezea Pagan, Yaheem Jones, 20, and Michael Pagan, 23, all of York, sought unsuccessfully to flee state police on foot.
Troopers said a warrant search of the York men’s vehicle turned up two burnt marijuana blunts, six handgun polymer lower receivers, and miscellaneous firearm parts.
The three York men were arraigned before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring and scheduled for preliminary hearings today before Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen.
Alezea Pagan is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond, the other York men in lieu of $20,000 bond apiece.