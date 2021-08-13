JOHNSTOWN — Thirty-one people, 29 from Pennsylvania and one each from Delaware and California, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, in a case focused on Cambria and Indiana counties.
“Through this indictment, we have dismantled a major drug trafficking organization operating in Johnstown and beyond,” Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said Thursday. “Restoring safe and drug-free neighborhoods for the law-abiding citizens in our communities remains our singular goal.”
Most of those indicted are Johnstown residents, but four are from Philadelphia, and one each from Conshohocken in suburban Philadelphia, Turtle Creek in suburban Pittsburgh, and one from Indiana.
“Each and every day, members of our county are negatively impacted by the scourge of narcotics trafficking,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said. “Crimes such as thefts, DUIs, assaults and even murder are committed for the sole purpose of obtaining money to buy more drugs. Cooperative efforts between local, state and federal law enforcement that focus our collective efforts on stopping large scale drug trafficking operations help everyone in our community.”
All 31 were indicted for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, 280 grams or more of a mixture and substance continuing a detectable amount of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as crack, 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
“What we are seeing is that drug distribution networks differ from the past,” Kaufman said.
Instead of rings that specialized in one particular drug, the acting U.S. attorney said, “now we are seeing poly-drug conspiracies. It is typical of the drug organizations we have been prosecuting lately.”
The indictment covers a period from April 2019 to July of this year, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, which has courthouses in Johnstown, Erie and Pittsburgh.
“The suspects arrested today thought they could come into a small community like Johnstown, set up shop and then leave without a trace,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “The FBI’s Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force is combining all our strengths to tackle the drug problem as a team. Groups that have been a menace for years are being stopped so our neighborhoods can reclaim their identities.”
Several of those indicted have a criminal history in other matters, some involving drugs, in Indiana County.
Ruby Ann Gil, 30, was listed by the U.S. Attorney’s office as being from Indiana, though Indiana County court records give her a Johnstown address.
Gil is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 8 before Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to three counts apiece of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver in a June 2020 case out of Indiana Borough.
Shawn Michael Howard, 47, of Johnstown, is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond awaiting a hearing Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on two counts of bad checks out of East Wheatfield Township.
Perry Allen King, 45, of Johnstown, is reportedly lodged in Indiana County Jail. Court records show a guilty plea in 2018 to driving with a suspended or revoked license in West Wheatfield Township.
Willette Louise Cooper, 39, of Johnstown, pleaded guilty in 2012 to a count from Indiana Borough of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and served prison time and probation.
In 2004, Mikal Davis Jr., now 44, of Philadelphia, was put on probation for one year, fined and assessed costs for presenting false identification to law enforcement officers.
Azheem Ellis, 45, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty in 2003 to a count filed by the Indiana County Sheriff’s office of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and served prison time.
In 2001, the sheriff’s office had Ellis on its list of 10 most wanted fugitives. Recently, according to court records, he was in the Cambria County Prison.
“My office is committed to working with our partner agencies to stop these drug trafficking operations,” Manzi said. “We thank Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Kaufman, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, members of the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, ATF, Pennsylvania State Police, Indiana Borough Police and the Indiana County Drug Task Force for working together to make our county safer.”
Also indicted were, from Johnstown, Darren Alston, 29; Anthony Andrews, 40; Debra Bailey, 58; Sandra Box, 55; Jonathan Brunson, 50; Hector Concepcion, 32; James Dotson, 43; Joshua Edmonds, 28; Kevin Johnson, 35; Amber Lingafelt, 38; Dwight Logan, 42; George Mazey, 50; Mary Lou Nelson, 58; Rodney Smith, 65; Joseph Thornton, 31; Amanda Weidner, 37; Jessica Wilson, 35; and Blake Young, 32.
Also indicted from Philadelphia were Rashim Kennedy-Williams, 41; Jeffrey Mann, 43; and James Pearcy, 57, as well as Gina Petrucci, 51, of Conshohocken, Montgomery County.
Also indicted were Timothy Mollett, 40, of Turtle Creek, Allegheny County; Derrick Polk, 58, of Long Beach, Calif.; and Paul Smith, 43, of Middletown, Del.
Some of those indicted Thursday already were in federal custody. Some may still be at large.
“There were 12 arrests back in July, most if not all of them are in jail,” Kaufman said. “In the western Pennsylvania area, all but two were arrested of the additional people.”
He said hearings would begin today before Johnstown federal Magistrate Judge Keith Pesto and continue through next week.
Some may be released on bond but, “if we believe there is a substantial risk of flight,” others may be held.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation leading to indictments in this case.
“Drugs ruin families, communities and lives. The defendants preyed on drug addicts in Pennsylvania for their own greed without any remorse for the lives they destroyed,” said David Abbate, assistant special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations – Pittsburgh.
Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.
“These traffickers were in possession of multiple deadly firearms while peddling more than 150,000 doses of fentanyl/heroin and other drugs for a profit,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Thanks to the collaborative work with our local and federal law enforcement partners, 37 arrests warrants were issued to take down this drug trafficking operation.”
Also involved were Pennsylvania State Police, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, and local police departments from Cambria Township, Indiana Borough, Johnstown, Upper Yoder Township, Richland Township, Ferndale and other local law enforcement agencies.
“This is a perfect example of the critical partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.
“They were working cooperatively with this whole team to put this case together,” Kaufman said.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.