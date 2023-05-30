From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
• 8:52 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Greendale Avenue, White Township. Indiana Fire Association Co. 2 dispatched.
• 9:49 a.m.: EMS assist, Jamison Avenue, Conemaugh Township. Saltsburg and Tunnelton fire departments dispatched.
• 8:25 p.m.: Landing zone, Airport Road, Cherryhill Township. Clymer fire department dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 12:00 a.m.: Brush fire, Elders Ridge Road, Conemaugh Township. Saltsburg and Tunnelton fire departments dispatched. Iselin fire department dispatched at 3:22 p.m.
• 5:39 p.m.: Vehicle fire, Cookport Road, Green Township. Commodore and Clymer fire departments dispatched.
• 9:11 p.m.: Physical rescue, Route 422 West, Armstrong Township. Elderton fire department dispatched. Indiana Fire Association dispatched at 9:22 p.m.
• 10:46 p.m.: Water rescue, North Harmony Road, Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township and water rescue dispatched.
• 10:53 p.m.: Vehicle accident, South Ben Franklin Road, White Township. Indiana Fire Association Co. 3 dispatched.
MONDAY
• 12:04 p.m.: Utility lines down, Juneau Road, Canoe Township. Rossiter fire department dispatched.
• 12:07 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Fire Academy Road, Center Township. Homer City fire department and Pennsylvania state police dispatched. Coral fire department dispatched at 12:18 p.m.
• 1:17 p.m.: Burn barrel fire, Juneau Road, Canoe Township. Rossiter fire department dispatched.
• 1:18 p.m.: Landing zone, Juneau Road, Canoe Township. Rossiter fire department dispatched.
