From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
• 10:05 p.m.: Landing zone, Route 119, Rayne Township. Indiana fire department dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 10:36 p.m.: Unknown fire, Kirkland Road, Rayne Township. Clymer fire department dispatched.
• 11:50 p.m.: Smoke investigation, Maple Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana fire department dispatched. Homer City fire department dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
SUNDAY
• 2:43 a.m.: Gas leak, Oak Hill Road, South Bend Township. Iselin fire department dispatched to assist Elderton fire department.
• 10:05 a.m.: Structure fire, Harrison Street, Homer City Borough. Homer City, Coral-Graceton, Indiana, Black Lick and Brush Valley fire departments; Team 900; and Citizens’ EMS dispatched.
• 10:06 a.m.: Fire standby, Blairsville fire department, Blairsville Borough. Blairsville fire department placed on standby in their station for Black Lick fire department.
• 11:03 a.m.: Vehicle fire, Airport Road, Cherryhill Township. Clymer fire department dispatched.
• 8:21 p.m.: Landing zone, Central Street, Canoe Township. Rossiter fire department dispatched.
