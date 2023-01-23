From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 23, 2023 @ 2:46 am
From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
1:19 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Haws Pike, Westmoreland County. Armagh/East Wheatfield Township fire department dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 4:19 a.m.: Odor investigation, Hillcrest Drive, Center Township. Homer City fire department dispatched.
• 9:26 a.m.: Odor investigation, Hillcrest Drive, Center Township. Homer City fire department dispatched.
• 12:29 p.m.: Gas leak, Locust Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana fire department dispatched.
• 3:25 p.m.: Gas leak, Shryock Avenue, Indiana Borough. Indiana fire department dispatched.
• 4:06 p.m.: Vehicle fire, Route 580, Green Township. Commodore fire department dispatched.
• 9:52 p.m.: EMS assist, Second Street, Young Township. Coal Run fire department dispatched.
• 10:29 p.m.: Landing zone, Challenger Drive, Young Township. Coal Run fire department dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 10:01 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Route 119 North, Rayne Township. Marion Center fire department dispatched.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.