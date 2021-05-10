From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE SUNDAY
• 11:22 p.m.: Vehicle accident, no injuries, Route 56 East, Brush Valley Township. State police at Troop A, Indiana, and Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department dispatched.
MONDAY
• 2:37 a.m.: Utility lines down, Route 286 East, Green Township. Commodore Volunteer Fire Department dispatched.
• 8:35 a.m.: Traffic control, Route 119 South, Center Township. Coral-Graceton Volunter Fire Company dispatched.
• 6:40 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Airport Road, Cherryhill Township. Clymer Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Troop A, Indiana, dispatched.
• 8:51 p.m.: Structure fire, Pollock Road, East Mahoning Township. Marion Center, Clymer, Plumville District and Perry Township volunteer firefighters, Indiana County Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.