From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
• 9:20 a.m.: Miscellaneous call, Fox Run Road, Conemaugh Township. Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department dispatched.
• 10:38 a.m.: Physical rescue, Church Street, Conemaugh Township. Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township and Saltsburg volunteer firefighters and Oklahoma EMS were dispatched.
• 6:05 p.m.: Structure fire, West Philadelphia Street, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh, Clyde, Brush Valley, Seward and New Florence volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.
• 7:20 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, South Sixth Street, Indiana. Indiana Fire Association and Indiana Borough Police Department dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 12:04 a.m.: Debris on the roadway, Route 403 South, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh-East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Company dispatched.
• 9:11 a.m.: Utility lines down, Sportsman Road, Conemaugh Township. Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department dispatched.
• 12:26 p.m.: Utility lines down, Churchill Road, Montgomery Township. Commodore Volunteer Fire Department dispatched.
• 5:20 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 553, Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township and Pine Township volunteer firefighters, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Indiana dispatched.