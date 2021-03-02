From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
TUESDAY
• 4:31 a.m.: Pumping detail, Route 240, Green Township. Commodore Volunteer Fire Department dispatched.
• 11:08 a.m.: Pumping detail, Route 403 South, Pine Township. Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department dispatched.
• 12:22 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Oakland Avenue, White Township. Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance Service and state police dispatched.
• 4:35 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Route 156, South Bend Township. Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company dispatched into Armstrong County.
• 6:08 p.m.: Fire standby, Coal Run Road, Young Township. Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department in-station standby for Aultman Volunteer Fire Department.
• 8:19 p.m.: Odor investigation, Ridge Avenue, Homer City. Homer City Volunteer Fire Department dispatched.