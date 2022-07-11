From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
FRIDAY
• 9:04 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Pratt Drive, White Township. Indiana fire department companies 3 and 4 dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 12:50 a.m.: Vehicle fire, Wandin Road, Green Township. Commodore fire department and state police dispatched.
• 1:43 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Patchin Highway, Clearfield County. Cherry Tree fire department dispatched.
• 5:35 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, West Pike Road, White Township. Indiana fire department dispatched.
• 6:23 a.m.: Tree down, North Oak Street, Plumville Borough. Plumville fire department dispatched.
• 12:04 p.m.: Structure fire, South Stewart Street, Blairsville Borough. Blairsville, Blacklick, Coral, Homer City, Indiana, RIG Team and Citizens’ EMS dispatched.
• 2:24 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 286 West, Center Township. Aultman and Homer City fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police dispatched.
• 3:36 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 580, Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township fire department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police dispatched.
• 4:05 p.m.: Landing zone, Route 403 North, Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township and Pine Township fire departments dispatched.
• 7:12 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Oakland Ave., Indiana Borough. Indiana fire department companies 2 and 3 dispatched.
• 9:06 p.m.: Vehicle accident, South Walnut Street, Blairsville Borough. Blairsville and Blacklick fire departments and state police dispatched.
• 9:38 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Rearick Road, Young Township. Coal Run and Iselin fire departments and state police dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 10:48 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Airport Road, White Township. Indiana and Homer City fire departments, the sheriff’s department and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.
• 1:03 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 403 South, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh fire department and state police dispatched.
• 5:15 p.m.: Transformer and field on fire, Goodville Road, West Mahoning Township. Dayton fire department dispatched.
• 5:28 p.m.: Brush fire, Village Road, Armstrong County. Creekside and Plumville fire departments dispatched.
• 5:40 p.m.: Fire standby, Indiana Street, Plumville Borough. Marion Center fire department dispatched.
• 5:40 p.m.: Utility lines down, Route 580, Green Township. Commodore fire department dispatched.