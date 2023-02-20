From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
9:02 p.m.: EMS assist, McIntyre Road, Young Township. Coal Run fire department dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 2:07 p.m.: Brush fire, Nursery Road, Conemaugh Township. Iselin/West Lebanon fire department dispatched. Saltsburg, Coal Run/McIntyre, Tunnelton and Elderton fire departments dispatched at 2:16 p.m.
• 4:19 p.m.: Brush fire, Route 286 West, Young Township. Iselin fire department dispatched.
• 8:52 p.m.: Structure fire, Glenwood Avenue, Glen Campbell Borough. Glen Campbell, Cherry Tree and Burnside fire departments; Team 900; and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched. Cherryhill Township and Rossiter fire departments dispatched at 8:55 p.m.
• 9:14 p.m.: Fire standby, Central Street, Canoe Township. Punxsutawney fire department dispatched.
• 9:17 p.m.: Fire standby, Glenwood Avenue, Glen Campbell Borough. Mahaffey fire department dispatched.
• 10:03 p.m.: Fire standby, Sherman Street, Clymer Borough. Clymer fire department dispatched.
• 10:25 p.m.: Structure fire, Grove Lane, White Township. Indiana fire department and Team 900 dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 12:03 p.m.: Brush fire, Sunset Drive, White Township. Indiana fire department dispatched.
• 12:47 p.m.: Brush fire, Route 156, Armstrong Township. Elderton and Indiana fire departments dispatched.
• 12:58 p.m.: Brush fire, Dutch Run Road, Washington Township. Elderton and Creekside fire departments dispatched. Indiana fire department dispatched at 1:04 p.m.
• 1:41 p.m.: Brush fire, 10th Street, Conemaugh Township. Saltsburg, Tunnelton, Iselin/West Lebanon, Coal Run/McIntyre and Bell Township fire departments dispatched.
• 2:01 p.m.: Landing zone, South Main St., Cherry Tree Borough. Cherry Tree fire department dispatched.
• 2:27 p.m.: Brush fire, Reynolds Road, West Wheatfield Township. Bolivar fire department dispatched.
• 2:34 p.m.: Fire standby, Coal Run Road, Young Township. Blacklick fire department dispatched.
• 2:44 p.m.: Brush fire, Germany Luthern Cemetery Road, West Wheatfield Township. Clyde and Armagh/East Wheatfield fire departments dispatched. Blacklick and New Florence fire departments dispatched at 2:53 p.m.
• 3:04 p.m.: Fire standby, East 3rd Avenue, Conemaugh Township. Aultman fire department dispatched.
• 3:23 p.m.: Fire standby, Coal Run Road, Young Township. Creekside fire department dispatched.
• 3:23 p.m.: Fire standby, 1st Street, Center Township. Coral/Graceton fire department dispatched.