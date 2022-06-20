From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
• 2:07 a.m.: EMS assist, Ash Way, Saltsburg Borough. Saltsburg Fire Department dispatched.
• 4:24 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Fulton Run Road, White Township. Indiana Fire Department and Pennsylvania State Police dispatched.
• 8:12 a.m.: EMS assist, Speranza Road, Conemaugh Township. Saltsburg and Tunnelton fire departments dispatched.
• 9:54 a.m.: Utility lines down, Route 286 East, White Township. Indiana and Clymer fire departments dispatched.
• 9:18 p.m.: Utility lines down, Route 110, White Township. Indiana and Creekside fire departments dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 5 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 422 North, Armstrong Township. Elderton Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police dispatched.
• 10:18 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Mahan School Road, Black Lick Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments dispatched.
• 10:46 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Sexton Road, White Township. Indiana Fire Department, Citizens’ EMS and state police dispatched.
• 1:02 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 22 East, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh and East Wheatfield fire departments and state police dispatched.
• 4:35 p.m.: Vehicle fire, Dilltown Heights Road, Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley and Vintondale fire departments dispatched.
• 5:47 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Marion Road, White Township. Indiana Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Indiana dispatched.