From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
• 9:05 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm, North 10th Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana fire department dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 10:41 a.m.: Gas leak, Warren Road, White Township. Indiana fire department dispatched.
• 10:45 a.m.: EMS assist, Spaulding Road, Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill fire department dispatched.
• 5:54 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Main Street, Plumville Borough. Plumville and Marion Center fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance and Pennsylvania state police dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 2:22 p.m.: Rekindle, Warren Road, Center Township. Aultman fire department dispatched.
