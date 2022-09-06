From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 9:26 am
• 7:13 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Gorman Avenue, White Township. Indiana Fire Department Co. 2 dispatched.
• 3:18 p.m.: Landing zone, Route 553, Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township Fire Department dispatched.
• 4:42 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm, Wayne Avenue, Indiana Borough. Indiana Fire Department dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 12:30 a.m.: Vehicle fire, Church Road, Canoe Township. Rossiter and Marion Center fire departments and Pennsylvania State Police at Punxsutawney dispatched.
• 1:52 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Grant Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana Fire Department Co. 3 dispatched.
• 2:55 p.m.: Structure fire, Old William Penn Highway, Burrell Township. Blacklick, Blairsville and Coral fire departments; Team 900; and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.
• 6:31 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Catalpa Street, Burrell Township. Blacklick and Blairsville fire departments dispatched.
• 6:35 p.m.: Utility lines down, Rustic Lodge Road, White Township. Indiana Fire Department Co. 4 dispatched.
MONDAY
• 11:35 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Warren Road, White Township. Indiana Fire Department Co. 1 and 2 dispatched.
• 3:20 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Saltsburg Avenue, White Township. Indiana Fire Department Co. 3 and 4 dispatched.
