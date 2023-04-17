From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 2:07 am
From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
• 3:43 p.m.: Brush fire, Route 286 East, Glen Campbell Borough. Glen Campbell fire department dispatched.
• 8:00 p.m.: Structure fire, Cornell Road, Burrell Township. Blacklick, Blairsville and Coral fire departments; Team 900; and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.
• 10:22 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Mahoning Road, South Mahoning Township. Plumville fire department, Citizens’ Ambulance and Pennsylvania state police dispatched.
• 10:59 p.m.: Structure fire, Plaza Road, White Township. Indiana fire department, Team 900 and Citizens’ EMS dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 3:08 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Adams Street, Clymer Borough. Clymer fire department, Clymer police department and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.
• 3:49 p.m.: Physical rescue, Darwin Road, Rayne Township. Clymer fire department and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.
• 4:01 p.m.: Landing zone, Tanoma Road, Rayne Township. Clymer fire department dispatched.
• 7:24 p.m.: Brush fire, Arcadia Road, Montgomery Township. Glenn Campbell fire department dispatched. Cherry Tree fire department dispatched at 7:29 p.m.
SUNDAY
4:08 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Ridge Road, Clearfield County. Cherry Tree fire department dispatched.
