From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency
FRIDAY
• 8:48 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, North Fifth Avenue, White Township. Indiana fire department, Company 1, dispatched.
• 11:02 a.m.: Pumping detail, Front Street, Westmoreland County. Blairsville fire department dispatched.
• 11:11 a.m.: Vehicle fire, Route 422 West, White Township. Indiana fire department, Company 2, dispatched.
• 1:35 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, East Pike Road, White Township. Indiana fire department, companies 3 and 4, dispatched.
• 6:28 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 954 North, South Mahoning Township. Plumville fire department and Pennsylvania state police dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 7:47 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Innovation Drive, Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments dispatched.
• 12:38 p.m.: EMS assist, Old Route 56 West, Center Township. Aultman fire department dispatched.
• 2:10 p.m.: Utility lines down, Dixon Road, Clymer Borough. Clymer fire department dispatched.
• 4:46 p.m.: Traffic control, Routes 210 and 954, North Mahoning Township.
• 5:32 p.m.: Vehicle fire, Stutzman Road, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh fire department and state police dispatched.
• 8:44 p.m.: Traffic control, Barr Slope Road and Route 403 North, Green Township. Commodore fire department dispatched.
• 9:22 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Innovation Drive, Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 2:24 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Maple Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana fire department, Citizens’ Ambulance and Indiana Borough Police dispatched.
• 10:56 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Martin Road, White Township. Indiana fire department, state police and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.
• 12:15 p.m.: Vehicle accident Chestnut Ridge Road, Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments and state police dispatched.
• 1:15 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 22 East, West Wheatfield Township. Clyde, Armagh and Black Lick fire departments; state police; Citizens’ Ambulance; and Mutual Aid EMS dispatched.
• 1:25 p.m.: Fire standby, 1st Street, Center Township. Coral fire department dispatched.
