From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
THURSDAY
• 2:59 a.m.: Outside wood burner on fire, Harkleroad Road, Banks Township. Glen Campbell and Big Run volunteer firefighters dispatched.
• 4:42 a.m: Vehicle accident, no injuries, Route 403 South, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh/East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Company and state police dispatched.
• 6:37 a.m.: Utility lines down, Lockvale Road, Banks Township. Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company dispatched.
• 7:08 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 403 South, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh and Clyde volunteer firefighters, state police and Citizens’ Ambulance Service dispatched.
• 2:35 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Hamill Road, White Township. Indiana Fire Association dispatched.
• 3:39 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 422 East, White Township. Indiana Fire Association dispatched.
• 5:17 p.m.: Brush fire, Route 22 West, Burrell Township. Blairsville and Black Lick firefighters dispatched.