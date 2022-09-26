From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
• 9:11 p.m.: Landing zone, Pearce Hollow Road, Rayne Township. Marion Center fire department dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 12:10 a.m.: Smoke investigation, Elk Road, Cherryhill Township. Clymer fire department dispatched.
• 10:22 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 119 South, Center Township. Homer City fire department, Citizens’ EMS and Pennsylvania state police dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 4:14 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, East Chestnut Street, Blairsville Borough. Blairsville, Black Lick and Derry fire departments dispatched.
• 10:33 a.m.: Rekindle, Power Plant Road, West Wheatfield Township. Clyde, Bolivar, New Florence, Fairfield Township, Blacklick and Armagh fire departments dispatched. Indiana fire department Co. 4 dispatched at 11:40 a.m. along Power Plant Road.
• 10:35 a.m.: Fire standby, Clyde Road, West Wheatfield Township. Brush Valley fire department dispatched.
• 4:48 p.m.: Search detail assist, Musser Street, Green Township. Commodore fire department dispatched.
• 5:42 p.m.: Vehicle fire, Pollock Road, East Mahoning Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments dispatched.
