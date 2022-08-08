From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 3:59 am
• 8:28 p.m.: Fire standby, East Third Avenue, Conemaugh Township. Coal Run fire department dispatched.
• 9:07 p.m.: Brush fire, Route 286 West, Conemaugh Township, Saltsburg fire department dispatched. Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments dispatched at 9:11 p.m.
• 9:33 p.m.: EMS assist, Central Street, Canoe Township. Rossiter fire department dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 2:12 a.m.: Utility lines down, Bedick Road, Conemaugh Township. Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments dispatched.
• 2:27 a.m.: Miscellaneous, Bedick Road, Conemaugh Township. Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments dispatched.
• 1:14 p.m.: Landing zone, Gipsy Road, Montgomery Township. Glen Campbell fire department dispatched.
• 4:37 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Holly Road, Green Township. Commodore fire department, state police and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.
• 6:11 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, South Seventh Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana fire department Co. 3 and 4 dispatched.
• 11:39 p.m.: LifeStat EMS assist, High Street, Saltsburg Borough. Saltsburg fire department dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 12:50 a.m.: Rekindle, Front Street, Cherry Tree Borough. Cherry Tree fire department dispatched.
• 2:32 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, North Fifth Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana fire department Co. 1 and Indiana Borough Police dispatched.
• 3:18 p.m.: Tree down, Reynolds Road, West Wheatfield Township. Clyde fire department dispatched.
• 5:29 p.m.: Tree down, Cloe Rossiter Road, Jefferson County. Rossiter fire department dispatched.
