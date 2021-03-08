From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
• 2:20 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 286, Conemaugh Township. Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Lifestat Ambulance and state police at Troop A, Indiana, dispatched.
• 1:26 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Plaza Road, White Township. Indiana Fire Association Companies 2 and 3 dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 12:05 p.m.: Vehicle fire, Routes 403 and 553, Pine Township. Cherryhill Township and Pine Township fire companies dispatched. Driver treated for minor laceration at the scene.
• 2:15 p.m., Automatic fire alarm, Oakland Avenue, White Township. Indiana Fire Association Companies 4 and 1 dispatched.
• 3:51 p.m., Automatic fire alarm, North Seventh Street, Indiana. Indiana Fire Association Company 2 dispatched.
• 4:24 p.m., Automatic fire alarm, Plaza Road, White Township. Indiana Fire Association Companies 3 and 4 dispatched.
• 6:39 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm (overheated blower engine in furnace, no carbon monoxide), two occupants treated for headaches, South Seventh Street, Indiana.
Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance Service dispatched.