From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 6:23 am
From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
• 11:34 p.m.: Utility lines down, Anthony Run Road, Armstrong Township. Elderton fire department dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 2:13 a.m.: EMS assist, Miller Lane, Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley fire department dispatched.
• 9:34 a.m.: Physical rescue, Route 954 North, West Mahoning Township. Dayton fire department and Citizens’ EMS dispatched.
• 9:35 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Pickering Run Road, Grant Township. Marion Center fire department dispatched.
• 12:17 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, East 3rd Street, Center Township. Homer City fire department dispatched.
• 1:23 p.m.: Structure fire, Bowdertown Road, Montgomery Township. Cherry Tree, Glen Campbell and Commodore fire departments; Team 900; and Citizens’ EMS dispatched.
• 2:11 p.m.: Landing zone, Olson Road, East Mahoning Township. Marion Center fire department dispatched.
