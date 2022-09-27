All three Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges had a full slate of sentences Monday, including probation for a Pittsburgh motorist who tried to elude state police and up to a year in Indiana County Jail for a White Township man who also saw a long list of revocations of past probations.
o o o
Early on March 20 of this year, Blairsville Borough Police Department arrested Stephen Michael Hill, 30, who also listed an address in Robinson, for possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, after Hill was found in a restroom, allegedly injecting drugs.
Hill pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession drug paraphernalia and was sentenced by Judge Gina R. Force to three to 12 months in Indiana County Jail. She also assessed costs and a fine, and revoked probation in a 2016 criminal trespass case and a 2019 case of reckless endangerment, as well as parole and street time in a 2019 case of driving under the influence and 2020 cases of criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.
o o o
Force also revoked the probation of Jenna R. Smith, 28, of Homer City, who had been sentenced earlier for a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. For that earlier case Smith was assessed costs, a fine and restitution, then committed to Indiana County Jail for 178 days to 12 months, a sentence that was paroled forthwith.
For the misdemeanor that prompted that revocation, a misdemeanor case from earlier this year of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Force assessed costs and a fine from Smith, then placed her on probation for one year.
o o o
Elsewhere Monday, before Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, John Cottrell, 24, of Pittsburgh, was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay costs and a fine for a third-degree felony count of fleeing and eluding.
On Nov. 24, 2021, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, John Cottrell, 24, of Pittsburgh, was seen heading east at 98 m.p.h. in a 55 m.p.h. zone on Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township.
Troopers said Cottrell eluded a traffic stop and passed multiple vehicles on the right berm of the roadway, traveling at up to 120 mph at times, before his vehicle stopped abruptly in the area of Route 403 and Locust Street.
o o o
In a pair of 2021 cases, Bianco also placed Eric V. Stiffler, 42, of Seward, on probation for two years, and assessed him costs, a fine and restitution for possession of a prohibited offensive weapon and of paraphernalia, while for Stephen T. Johnston, 27, of White Township he assessed costs and a fine and placed him on probation for eight months in a case of drug paraphernalia.
Bianco also sentenced Bryan D. Henry, 37, of White Township, to consecutive stints of a year’s probation apiece for multiple counts, as well as assess fines for two counts of simple assault, three counts of terroristic threats and a count of resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.
Henry’s pleas also covered three summary counts of harassment, three of criminal mischief, and one each of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
o o o
Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark placed two out-of-county suspects on a year’s probation apiece, as well as assess costs and fines, in misdemeanor cases dating to 2021.
Patrick A. Spiers, 22, of DuBois, entered his guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, while Damian C. Patterson, 24, of Big Run, entered his plea to giving false identification to law enforcement agents.