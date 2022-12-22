The good news could be that Indiana and vicinity will get a white Christmas.
But it is accompanied by a lot of bad news in weather forecasts for the holiday weekend.
State officials are urging Pennsylvanians to pay attention to those forecasts and remain alert for rapidly changing conditions and brutal cold.
First off, freezing rain returned to Indiana County today. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said a light glaze of ice was expected between 4 a.m. and noon, in Indiana County and along the ridges of the Laurel Highlands in Westmoreland and Fayette counties, as well as in counties south of the Mason-Dixon Line in eastern West Virginia and western Maryland.
“Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible,” NWS advised. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.”
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency was cautioning about ice and snow in the central and northern mountains this morning, to be followed by rising temperatures, rain, and a threat of isolated flash flooding for central and eastern Pennsylvania overnight into Friday.
After that comes a wind chill watch from Friday morning through Saturday evening.
The National Weather Service said dangerously cold wind chills are possible, with wind chill values as low as 20 below zero, as winds are likely to gust over 40 mph Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
Those chills “could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” NWS forecasters said. “Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Strong winds on Friday may result in damage to trees and power lines, resulting in scattered power outages.”
The state’s top health official is urging those heading outside to bundle up to stay safe.
“To avoid frostbite and hypothermia, I advise you to cover all exposed skin, dress in layers, wear water resistant clothing to stay dry, drink warm beverages and take frequent breaks from the cold,” Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Please keep an eye on yourself and your neighbors for effects of freezing temperatures. If anyone starts to continuously shiver, they should go inside, as that is their body’s way of saying it is getting too cold.”
Similar advice is being made for four-legged friends and livestock.
“We urge those in the agriculture industry, as well as pet owners, to plan ahead to minimize risks for your animals and your facilities,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding advised. “Provide shelter for livestock and pets, stockpile feed, monitor your buildings for wind damage or ice and snow accumulation.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid travel if possible, but if travel is necessary, to use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.
PennDOT said its crews have been pre-treating roadways to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, they said, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.
If motorists encounter snow or ice-covered roads, state officials urge them to slow down, increase their following distance and avoid distractions.
Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary data showed that there were 151 crashes resulting in three fatalities and 81 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways where aggressive driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.
The state police are reminding motorists that Pennsylvania has a new law requiring snow and ice removal from motor vehicles and motor carrier vehicles. The law says drivers must reasonably attempt to remove accumulated snow and ice from hoods, trunks and roofs within the 24 hours following a winter storm. Drivers face a $50 fine if the buildup endangers people or property, regardless of whether any snow or ice was dislodged.