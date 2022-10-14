PennDOT poster

Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation is providing this poster for social media.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Cooler weather and shorter days mean more deer are now gracing Pennsylvania’s roadways — leading to an increase in the number of deer-vehicle collisions during October, November and December, according to the American Automobile Association’s AAA East Central.

To reduce inconvenience, costs, and potential danger, AAA East Central cautions motorists to be especially vigilant on the road in animal-prone areas.

