BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Firefighters from Black Lick and Blairsville worked to free three people entrapped in a vehicle on its side, following a two-vehicle crash shortly after 6 p.m. Monday along Old William Penn Highway at Club Lane.
According to a Facebook post, Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company said the windshield of the vehicle was removed and those entrapped escaped either through the front windshield or the rear hatch.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Citizens’ Ambulance also was dispatched to the scene, as were state police from Troop A, Indiana.