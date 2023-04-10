HENDERSON TOWNSHIP
State police at Punxsutawney cited Nathan Long, 22, of Brockway, with following traffic too closely after crashing his vehicle at 11:25 a.m. Saturday along Route 119 North.
Long was traveling north along Route 119 in his 2008 Kia Sorento when the vehicle in front of him came to a stop, police said. Long was unable to stop his vehicle and swerved across the northbound lane’s shoulder, off the roadway and into a ditch, police said.
Long’s vehicle came to a final rest on the driver’s side, sustaining non-disabling cosmetic damage to the left side of the vehicle. Long was able to drive away from the scene after his vehicle was towed from the ditch.
Long was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained no injuries, police said.
Magisterial District Judge David Inzana is currently awaiting a plea from Long.
