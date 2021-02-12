Burrell Township
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating a minor two-vehicle accident on Tuesday at 6:19 p.m. on Route 119 near the entrance ramp for Route 22 East.
Troopers said the driver of one vehicle was turning left onto the entrance ramp when that motorist failed to yield.
State police said that vehicle’s five o’clock position struck the one o’clock position of another vehicle headed north on Route 119. Troopers said both vehicles had minor damage and both drivers were able to pull away from the crash site.