BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of SR 22 and Dixon Street on Friday around 1:36 p.m.
According to police, a pickup truck operated by Lloyd Campbell Jr., of Blairsville, pulled out from Dixon Street and attempted to turn left onto Route 22 East. Police said Dixon pulled out into the path of a vehicle operated by Stephanie Shaner, of Creekside, who was traveling west on Route 22.
The collision sent Campbell’s vehicle across Route 22 and into the parking lot of Dean’s Diner, according to a news release.
Police said Shaner had minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene, and that Campbell had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center by Citizens’ Ambulance. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Blairsville police were assisted by volunteers of the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments.