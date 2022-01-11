DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
A 17-year-old motorist faces a summons for driving on the wrong lane in connection with a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:56 a.m. along Route 982 at its intersection with Bradenville School Road.
The motorist was not identified but he and an 18-year-old male passenger from Blairsville escaped injury, state police in the Kiski Valley said, when their Mazda 6 went out of control as it negotiated a left curve in the roadway, struck the concrete support for a railroad overpass, went over an embankment and struck a small tree.
Troopers said the vehicle was towed away by Henry’s Auto.