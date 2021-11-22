DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COunty
State police responded to a one-vehicle, roll-over crash on Route 982 north of Strawcutter Road at 1:40 p.m. Nov. 4.
The vehicle involved was a Derry Township dump truck, driven by Stone Kepple, 24, of Derry, police said.
According to police, the truck was loaded with stone and flipped on its side, losing the load when Kepple failed to navigate turns in the road.
Police said Kepple was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.
The truck was towed from the scene.